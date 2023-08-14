Brownlee caught two of three targets for 10 yards in Saturday's 27-0 preseason win over Carolina.

Brownlee tied for the team lead in targets as the Jets spread the ball around, but he was quiet for a second consecutive preseason outing, which hasn't helped the undrafted rookie's chances of securing a roster spot. Still, with nobody else stepping up and an opening to be seized if the Jets plan to carry six wide receivers on the 53-man roster, Brownlee's at least within striking distance of making the team. He could improve his odds of sticking around with a better performance in the next preseason game, Aug. 19 against the Buccaneers.