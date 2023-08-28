Brownlee caught two of four targets for 25 yards in Saturday's 32-24 preseason win over the Giants.

Brownlee was outplayed by fellow undrafted rookie Xavier Gipson, who caught seven of 10 targets for 79 yards in New York's preseason finale. That difference in production could prove significant, as Brownlee and Gipson may be competing over one roster spot at wide receiver. It's still possible that both youngsters make the team, as the Jets don't have any obvious keepers at the position behind Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard (shoulder), Mecole Hardman (finger) and Randall Cobb.