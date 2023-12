Brownlee (ankle) has been Rich Cimini of ESPN.com of Sunday's clash with the Dolphins.

Brownlee suffered an ankle injury against Atlanta in Week 13 and will now miss his second straight game. He didn't practice at all this week, so his status for Week 16 against Washington could be in doubt as well. Brownlee logged only two offensive snaps prior to Week 11, but his role was on the rise prior to the injury, as he had played on over half of the Jets' offensive snaps in two straight contests.