Brownlee (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Brownlee sustained the ankle injury after getting undercut by a Falcons' defender. He finished the game without recording a stat.
More News
-
Jets' Jason Brownlee: First NFL receptions Friday•
-
Jets' Jason Brownlee: Inactive Monday•
-
Jets' Jason Brownlee: Two catches in preseason finale•
-
Jets' Jason Brownlee: Two catches against Panthers•
-
Jets' Jason Brownlee: Pair of catches in preseason loss•
-
Jets' Jason Brownlee: Making push for roster spot•