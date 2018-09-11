Jets' Jason Myers: Busy in Jets debut
Myers made both of his field-goal attempts, as well as all six of his PATs in Monday's 48-17, Week 1 win over Detroit.
Myers only made 15 of 17 extra-point tries with the Jaguars last season, so it was good to see him nail all of his attempts in his Jets debut. In addition to connecting on field goals of 35 and 32 yards, Myers also consistently kicked off the ball deep into the end zone for touchbacks, which was a key consideration for New York in its decision to utilize him over alternative kicking options.
