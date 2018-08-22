Myers is slated to compete with Taylor Bertolet for the Jets' kicking job, NJ.com reports.

Cairo Santos was expected to replace last year's kicker, Chandler Catanzaro, in that capacity, be he was waived by the team, paving the way for Myers to make a run for the job after being claimed on waivers from the Seahawks. His NFL experience could well give him a leg up in the competition, given that Bertolet has no regular-season experience.

