Jets' Jason Myers: Good to go this week
Myers (left hip) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots after returning to a full practice Friday, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
The Jets had worked out some other kickers just in case, but Myers, who is fifth in the league among players at his position with 126 points, is slated to play Sunday. That said, the Jets offense heads into Week 17 with a shorthanded wideout corps, with both Quincy Enunwa (ankle) and Jermaine Kearse (Achilles) on the shelf for the team's season finale.
