Myers converted both of his field-goal attempts during Thursday's preseason finale against the Eagles.

Myers made a strong case to be the Jets' kicker in 2018, first connecting on a 58-yarder in the first quarter before following up with a 43-yard strike in the third. His competition at the moment, Taylor Bertolet, was only given one chance on the evening, which was a successful 19-yard attempt. While only time will tell who wins out, the smart money seems to be on Myers to make this team.