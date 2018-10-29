Jets' Jason Myers: Just one field goal again
Myers connected on a 42-yard field goal and an extra point in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Bears.
Myers continues to kick well, but his opportunities have been limited recently with New York's offense battling growing pains and injuries. He'll hope to see more action against the Dolphins in Week 9.
