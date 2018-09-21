Jets' Jason Myers: Light workload in Week 3 loss
Myers connected on a 28-yard field goal and both of his PAT attempts in Thursday's 21-17 loss to Cleveland.
Myers wasn't asked to do much, as the Jets raced out to a 14-0 lead and mustered just one field goal the rest of the way. Things don't project to get any easier for this offense with a trip to Jacksonville next on the docket.
