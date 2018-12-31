Myers connected on his lone field-goal try in Sunday's 38-3 loss to New England, finishing his season with 33 makes on 36 attempts.

The Jets turned down multiple field-goal opportunities in lieu of failed fourth-down gambles, but Myers was true from 40 yards out on his lone kick of the afternoon. There will likely be mutual interest from team and player in a 2019 reunion, as the pending free agent posted the best season of his career after latching on with Gang Green on a one-year pact in 2018.