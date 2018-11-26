Myers made both of his field-goal attempts -- from 55 and 38 yards -- to go with an extra point in Sunday's 27-13 loss to New England.

His 55-yarder made NFL history, as Myers became the first player to successfully make five kicks from at least that distance in one season. If the Jets offense wasn't among the league's least effective, Myers would be a much more significant fantasy factor.

