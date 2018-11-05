Myers made two of three field-goal attempts in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Dolphins.

Myers missed a game-tying attempt down 6-3 early in the fourth quarter, overshadowing makes from 48 and 56 yards. As those distances indicate, New York wasn't able to work the ball deep into Miami territory. Until the Jets pick things up offensively, Myers will be tough to trust.

