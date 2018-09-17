Myers missed a PAT but converted field goals of 55 and 41 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Dolphins.

All of Myers' kicks came after halftime, as the Jets were shut out in the first half. He converted all six of his extra-point attempts last week after struggling on them last season, so Myers continues to be an enigma who seems to struggle more with gimmes than long-distance kicks.

