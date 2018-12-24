Jets' Jason Myers: Misses another kick
Myers made one of two field-goal tries to go with all five of his PAT attempts in Sunday's 44-38 overtime loss to the Packers.
Myers sank a 33-yarder to send it to overtime, but that kick could have been the game-winner if he hadn't missed from 45 on the opening drive. While Myers has had a stellar season, his level has slipped noticeably down the stretch.
