Myers made one of two field-goal tries to go with all five of his PAT attempts in Sunday's 44-38 overtime loss to the Packers.

Myers sank a 33-yarder to send it to overtime, but that kick could have been the game-winner if he hadn't missed from 45 on the opening drive. While Myers has had a stellar season, his level has slipped noticeably down the stretch.

