Jets' Jason Myers: Misses pair of extra points
Myers made his only field-goal try but missed twice on three PAT attempts in Saturday's 29-22 loss to Houston.
Extra points have been a bugaboo for Myers throughout his career, and the long-range specialist's struggles from in close returned here, though he did nail a 26-yard field goal. Owners who turned to Myers in hopes of getting a few long field goals have to be disappointed with this effort.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...