Myers converted a 55-yard field goal and both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Vikings.

The Jets came crashing back down to earth after moving the ball at will in a Week 6 win over the Colts, but Myers still managed to make owners happy by nailing a long-range kick despite tricky wind conditions. Speaking of wind, Myers' next game will be a Week 8 clash with the Bears in the Windy City.