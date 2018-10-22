Jets' Jason Myers: Nails 55-yarder in blowout loss
Myers converted a 55-yard field goal and both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Vikings.
The Jets came crashing back down to earth after moving the ball at will in a Week 6 win over the Colts, but Myers still managed to make owners happy by nailing a long-range kick despite tricky wind conditions. Speaking of wind, Myers' next game will be a Week 8 clash with the Bears in the Windy City.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7