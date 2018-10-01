Myers connected on field goals of 27 and 38 yards in Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Jaguars.

Myers didn't miss a kick, though he didn't get to attempt a PAT with New York opting to go for two after its lone touchdown. Expect the fourth-year kicker -- who's made all seven of his field-goal tries this season -- to be busier against a less stout Broncos defense in Week 5.