Jets' Jason Myers: Nails seven field goals
Myers converted all seven of his field-goal attempts to go with a trio of extra points in Sunday's 42-34 win over the Colts.
Myers single-handedly carried some fantasy teams this week as New York had no problem moving the ball against a depleted Colts defense. He's converted 16 of 17 field-goal tries through six weeks, so expect Myers to get some opportunities against the Vikings in Week 7.
