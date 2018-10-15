Myers converted all seven of his field-goal attempts to go with a trio of extra points in Sunday's 42-34 win over the Colts.

Myers single-handedly carried some fantasy teams this week as New York had no problem moving the ball against a depleted Colts defense. He's converted 16 of 17 field-goal tries through six weeks, so expect Myers to get some opportunities against the Vikings in Week 7.

