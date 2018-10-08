Myers made two of three field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 34-16 win over Denver.

Myers missed a 30-yarder on his first attempt of the afternoon, but he nailed his six subsequent kicks, including field goals of 49 and 30 yards. The strong-legged kicker has been hard to predict on a week-to-week basis while operating behind an inconsistent Jets offense that relies on big plays to move the ball. Myers and the Jets will host the Colts in Week 6.

