Myers connected on all five of his field-goal attempts and an extra point in Sunday's 26-22 loss to the Titans.

Myers was true from 54, 34, 43, 39 and 39 yards. The 27-year-old kicker has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season for the Jets, connecting on 28 of 30 field-goal attempts while demonstrating tremendous proficiency on longer kicks.