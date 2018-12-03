Jets' Jason Myers: Sinks five field goals
Myers connected on all five of his field-goal attempts and an extra point in Sunday's 26-22 loss to the Titans.
Myers was true from 54, 34, 43, 39 and 39 yards. The 27-year-old kicker has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season for the Jets, connecting on 28 of 30 field-goal attempts while demonstrating tremendous proficiency on longer kicks.
