Jets' Jason Myers: Strong season continues
Myers connected on both field-goal attempts in addition to a trio of extra points in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Bills.
Myers was true from 47 and 21 yards out. He enters New York's Week 15 matchup with the Texans having made 30 of 32 field-goal tries.
