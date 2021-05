The Jets selected Pinnock in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft, 175th overall.

Pinnock was a leading contributor to a good Pittsburgh pass defense, and at 6-foot-1, 204 pounds he offers good athleticism on a big frame. Pinnock was credited with a 4.49-second 40 to go with a 39.5-inch vertical, 128-inch broad jump and decent agility testing. New coach Robert Saleh was good at developing cornerbacks with the 49ers, so Pinnock is probably in good hands.