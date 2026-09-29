The Jets signed to Sanders off their practice squad Tuesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Though New York cut him at the conclusion of the preseason, Sanders re-signed with the organization as a member of the practice squad and was elevated for each of the Jets' first three games of the season. He went 5-for-6 on field-goal tries and drilled all five of his point-after attempts during that stretch, with his performance earning him a spot on the 53-man roster. Sanders should have more security as the Jets' kicker moving forward after New York waived Blake Grupe in a corresponding move.