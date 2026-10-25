Sanders went 1-for-2 on field-goal tries and made both of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 28-25 loss to Miami.

Sanders hit the right upright on his first field-goal attempt of the day in the third quarter, missing his first kick since Week 1. The kicker later added a 33-yard make in the fourth quarter, but his earlier miss would prove to be the difference in the loss. Sanders has now gone 13-for-15 on field-goal tries, including 3-for-4 from 50-plus yards, over the first seven games of the 2026 season.