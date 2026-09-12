The Jets elevated Sanders from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Sanders won the kicking battle over Cade York this summer despite neither instilling confidence in the Jets' coaching staff. The team elected to sign Blake Grupe, who also has not shown enough to start, giving Sanders a chance in Week 1. If Sanders has a strong week, he will likely be elevated once more in Week 2 before the team must decide who will truly hold the starting job throughout the regular season.