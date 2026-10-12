Sanders made his lone field-goal attempt and both of his extra-point tries during the Jets' 17-12 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Both teams battled wind and rain during Sunday's contest at MetLife Stadium, but Sanders managed to extend the Jets' lead to 10-6 early in the fourth quarter on a 54-yard field goal. The veteran kicker has attempted just one field goal in three of the last four games and is 8-for-9 on field-goal tries through five regular-season games, with his lone miss coming from 50-plus yards. The Jets will hit the road for a Week 6 AFC East showdown against the Patriots on Oct. 18.