Sanders converted on a 42-yard field goal and made his lone extra-point try during the Jets' 31-24 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Sanders' field goal in the third quarter reduced the Jets' deficit to 17-10, though he didn't end up attempting an extra point following each of the Jets' two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Through three regular-season games, the veteran kicker is 5-for-6 on field-goal attempts and 5-for-5 on extra-point tries. Sanders has been elevated from the practice squad three times, so he would have to be signed to the Jets' active roster in order to suit up for the team against the Bears in Week 4.