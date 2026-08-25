Sanders appears to be the frontrunner to open the season as the Jets' kicker after Cade York was waived Tuesday, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

The Jets brought in both Sanders and York on one-year deals to compete for the kicking job. Sanders' longer record of NFL success gave him an early edge, and he ended up pulling away after converting both of his point-after attempts as well as field-goal attempts from 39 and 47 yards in the first two preseason contests. Jets special teams coach Chris Banjo said Tuesday that Sanders "has won the job" at placekicker, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.