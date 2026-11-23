Sanders made both of his field-goal attempts and all three PATs in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Chargers.

Sanders got the scoring started with a 50-yard field goal to cap the opening drive of the game. He later made one from 24 yards in the third quarter. Sanders has been a bright spot for the Jets this season, as he entered play Sunday leading the league in field-goal attempts (28) and makes (25), and he further boosted his conversion rate. The Jets have struggled to turn red-zone possessions into touchdowns this season, making Sanders a valuable fantasy kicker.