Sanders went 4-for-5 on field-goal tries during Sunday's 35-12 loss to the Chiefs.

Sanders provided all the offense for New York in Week 9, making exactly four field goals for the second straight week and third time in the last four contests. The kicker converted attempts from 23, 48, 49 and 54 yards before pulling his lone miss wide left from 53 yards, all of which came in the first half. Sanders has now gone 21-for-24 on field-goal attempts, including 4-for-6 from 50-plus yards, over eight contests so far during the 2026 season.