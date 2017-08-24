Play

Vander Laan did not participate in Thursday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Darryl Slater of The Star-Ledger reports.

The severity of Vander Laan's injury is currently unknown, but it could put a spot on the team's final roster in jeopardy for the former undrafted free agent. Consider the tight end week-to-week at this point in the preseason.

