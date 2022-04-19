Guidry signed a one-year contract with the Jets on Monday, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports.
Guidry suited up in all 17 games for the Jets last season, tallying 48 tackles (33 solo) and three passes defensed, while also contributing on special teams. Guidry will work to earn a bigger role in 2022, despite the addition of D.J. Reed from the Seahawks.
