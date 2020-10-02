Jets' Javelin Guidry: Sees special-teams duties Thursday By RotoWire Staff Oct 2, 2020 at 10:34 am ET1 min read The Jets promoted Guidry to the active roster ahead of Thursday's 37-28 loss to the Broncos, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.Guidry handled 41 percent of snaps on special teams in his NFL debut. However, he didn't play a single defensive snap. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription. Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes. Play Now