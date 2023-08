Guidry (knee) reverted to the Jets' injured reserve on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Aftery getting waived/injured by the Jets on Wednesday, Guidry ultimately went unclaimed by the other 31 teams. As a result, he is now looking at an early end to his 2023 season. Depending on the severity of his knee injury, the 25-year-old could still reach an injury settlement with the Jets down the line.