Tufele (knee) was a full participant at practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Tufele spent Week 8 at Cincinnati on the sideline with a knee injury, but with the benefit of a Week 9 bye, it now looks like he'll be ready to play in Week 10 versus the Browns. After three-time All Pro Quinnen Williams was traded to Dallas on Tuesday, Tufele now projects for a starting role on the defensive line.