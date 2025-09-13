Tufele (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 2 battle against Buffalo, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Tufele logged three tackles while playing 31 percent of New York's defensive snaps Week 1 in a loss to Pittsburgh, but he's since come down with an illness and won't suit up against the Bills. Leonard Taylor, who was inactive Week 1, may be asked to log some defensive snaps as a rotational defensive lineman in Tufele's absence Sunday.