The Jets selected Key in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 257th overall.

The final pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, Key was a three-star recruit all the way back in 2018 playing five seasons with UAB before transferring to Alabama for his final collegiate campaign. A solid athlete with an unspectacular frame (6-foot-1), Key will have an opportunity to be a special teams ace for the Jets immediately off the rip and could carve out a role as a depth safety in due time.