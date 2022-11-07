site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Jeff Smith: Another one-target outing
Nov 7, 2022
Smith caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Bills.
Smith has yet to see multiple targets in a game this season. He'll continue to provide wide receiver depth and contribute on special teams when the 6-3
Jets return to action following their Week 10 bye.
