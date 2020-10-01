Smith (shoulder) has been activated off IR in advance of Thursday night's game against the Broncos, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

He'll bolster a Jets' wideout corps that will be without Breshad Perriman (ankle) and Denzel Mims (hamstring) this week. The team also has a couple of players who head into Thursday night banged up, in Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and Chris Hogan (ribs). It remains to be seen how heavily Smith will be used in his return to action, but he has a chance to be involved in the offense right away, considering all the injuries the Jets are dealing with.