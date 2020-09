Coach Adam Gase said Smith (shoulder) should come off injured reserve soon, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

It sounds like Smith has a chance to play in Thursday's game versus the Broncos. The Jets pass catchers are still banged up, as Breshad Perriman (ankle) is already ruled out and Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and Chris Hogan (ribs) still haven't logged full practices. If the latter two sit out, Smith could log a decent workload in Week 4.