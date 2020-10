Smith caught only three of 11 targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Cardinals.

After a big showing last week, Smith led the Jets in targets in this one, but the second-year receiver did very little with his opportunities. His workload over the last two games (20 targets) is primarily a result of Breshad Perriman (ankle) being unavailable, so there's no guarantee Smith's burst of relevance will continue in Week 6 against the Chargers.