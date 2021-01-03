site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Jeff Smith: Done for the day
RotoWire Staff
Jan 3, 2021
3:37 pm ET
Smith (shoulder) will not return to Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Smith wasn't targeted before leaving Sunday's regular-season finale with a shoulder injury. Through 11 appearances in 2020, Smith secured 17 of 37 targets for 167 yards. He also played 30 snaps on special teams.
