Smith caught three of eight targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 35-9 loss to the Chiefs.

Smith's starting on the outside with the Jets beat up at wide receiver, but he hasn't demonstrated the skills necessary to make the most of these opportunities. Despite being targeted at least eight times on three different occasions this season, Smith has topped 30 yards only once. Even if New York doesn't get any of its injured receivers back against New England in Week 9, Smith's impact figures to remain minimal.