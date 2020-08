Smith (shoulder) is expected to miss two weeks but could be back even sooner after receiving encouraging MRI results on the injury he suffered Saturday, Rich Cimini of ESPN NFL Nation reports.

It sounds like Smith should be back just in time for the Sept. 13 season opener. With New York's already thin receiving corps also battling the injury bug, Smith could play a bigger role than expected if he's healthy for the opener. On the other hand, he's not even a lock to make the roster at the moment.