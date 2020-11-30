site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Jeff Smith: Held to one catch again
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 29, 2020
at
7:36 pm ET 1 min read
Smith caught his only targets for seven yards in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Dolphins.
Smith has caught more than one pass only three times this season and has failed to do so since Week 8. He'll likely remain an afterthought in New York's underwhelming passing game against the Raiders in Week 13.
