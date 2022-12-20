Smith (knee) was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice.
Coming off his most productive game of the season -- a four-catch, 77-yard effort in a Week 15 loss to the Lions -- Smith may not be able to build on the outing while he contends with the knee injury. He's now been listed as a non-participant on the Jets' first two Week 16 injury reports, which has him trending in the wrong direction as Thursday's game against the Jaguars approaches. Smith will likely need to practice on at least a limited basis Wednesday to have a shot at suiting up versus Jacksonville.