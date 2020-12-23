Smith (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Smith suffered the shoulder injury during the second half of Sunday's win against the Rams and was unable to return to the contest. The limited practice Wednesday gives him a shot to suit up in Sunday's clash with Cleveland, though much will depend on his participation level the remainder of the practice week. Smith has a combined three catches on four targets over his last five games, so he isn't a critical component in the team's passing attack.