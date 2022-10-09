site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jets-jeff-smith-makes-second-catch-of-2022 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jets' Jeff Smith: Makes second catch of 2022
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Smith caught his only target for 11 yards in Sunday's 40-17 win over the Dolphins.
Smith made his second catch of the season. He plays sparingly as the No. 5 wide receiver for the Jets.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read