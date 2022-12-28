Smith (knee) isn't participating in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Even with the benefit of a longer turnaround for Week 17 after the Jets played the Jaguars last Thursday, Smith hasn't moved past the knee injury that sidelined him for the 19-3 loss to Jacksonville. Prior to sitting out against the Jaguars, Smith posted season highs in catches (four) and receiving yards (77) in a Week 15 loss to the Lions, but that production came with Corey Davis sitting out with a concussion and with Denzel Mims suffering a brain injury of his own during the contest. Davis was cleared to play Week 16 and Mims is in the final stage of the concussion protocol as of Wednesday, so with both wideouts likely to be available Sunday in Seattle, Smith may find it difficult to recapture a role on offense if he suits up this weekend.